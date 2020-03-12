ugurhan/iStock(NEW YORK) -- The travel industry continues to take a huge financial hit amid the COVID-19 outbreak, with continued flight suspensions and lower demand for travel becoming more common. Wednesday night, President Trump announced travel restrictions from 26 countries in Europe, leading the aviation industry further down the path of uncertainty. The Department of Homeland Security told American citizens, resident and green card holders flying from Europe they will be allowed through select airports with enhanced screening. But the State Department has warned Americans to "reconsider travel" abroad altogether. Watch the full report from ABC's Good Morning America:

Airlines grapple with travel ban impact on operations

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2020 at 9:54 am

ugurhan/iStock(NEW YORK) -- The travel industry continues to take a huge financial hit amid the COVID-19 outbreak, with continued flight suspensions and lower demand for travel becoming more common.



Wednesday night, President Trump announced travel restrictions from 26 countries in Europe, leading the aviation industry further down the path of uncertainty.



The Department of Homeland Security told American citizens, resident and green card holders flying from Europe they will be allowed through select airports with enhanced screening. But the State Department has warned Americans to "reconsider travel" abroad altogether.



