TYLER — Tyler Junior College will extend spring break through March 20th. The decision was made in response to concerns over the Coronavirus. The campus is currently on spring break this week. The school will not re-open until 2:00 P.M. on March 22nd. Students were notified through a letter letting them know and students who are on campus will not have access dining services during this time.

TJC has also suspended college related air travel for students and employees while they secure the campus. In addition, students who have traveled abroad are being asked to complete a health screening before returning to school. TJC has set up a website to get updates on their parameters concerning policy during this time. Click the link for more details. https://www.tjc.edu/coronavirus.