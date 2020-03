TYLER –A new website is on the way for Visit Tyler. The launch will happen this summer, to better serve the Tyler community and entice guests to visit the city. Edwin Holt and his Minerbox Interactive team have a plan that will take Tyler to a new and much higher digital experience. Holt was an original team member that helped launch the Dallas Convention and Visitors Bureau. The new site expects to show the story Tyler has to tell, including entertainment, dining, events, and more.