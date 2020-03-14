AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Wednesday he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $766.2 million in local sales tax allocations for March, 7.7 percent more than in March 2019. Tyler will see $3,348,765.78 and Longview will receive $2,433,569.86. These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly. You can search for other disbursements for cities in Texas by clicking the link. https://comptroller.texas.gov/transparency/local/allocations/sales-tax/cities.php.