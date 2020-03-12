TYLER — In acknowledgement to the threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and at the request of the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health), Tyler is suspending all public events in City parks and facilities for two weeks. On Thursday Mayor Martin Heines said the pause will start on the 16th. “Out of an abundance of caution to protect our most vulnerable populations, we have been advised by NET Health to take these steps to limit the possibility of local transmission.”

The Mayor added, “The safety of our residents and visitors are a top priority so we will continue to work closely with NET Health to monitor this situation and act under their advisement.” This will include events at facilities such as Harvey Convention Center, the Rose Garden Center and Liberty Hall. A full list of facilities and events will be available on the City’s website.

Additionally, programming in high-use facilities will also be suspended. These program suspensions will be at the following City facilities: Glass Recreation Center, Tyler Senior Center and the Tyler Public Library. These facilities will remain open, but programming will not be hosted for the next two weeks. Please see the attached for a current list of suspended events and activities. This list will be maintained and updated on the City’s website. We will continue to evaluate the level of services and facilities that currently remain open to the public and will update this information should further action be necessary. The City will notify the public of events that have been tentatively rescheduled once those dates have been confirmed.

The City will continue to hold public meetings related to City Council and City Board functions. The City is asking residents who are experiencing symptoms such as fever or cough or who have traveled to affected areas to refrain from physically attending these meetings. Residents may stream City Council meetings remotely from the City’s Facebook page, which is open and accessible to the public. If residents require additional accommodations, the City requests they contact publicrelations@tylertexas.com.

“As a retirement community and with the current capacity of our local health system, this measure is necessary to control and prevent the widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the Tyler area,” said Russell Hopkins, Director of NET Health’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness Department.