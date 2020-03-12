ABC(NEW YORK) — The Wendy Williams Show is the latest talk show to cancel live audience tapings due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The show released a statement via Instagram reading, “Wendy values her co-host and their daily participation, but in light of the current health climate, The Wendy Williams Show will not have a live studio audience until further notice. We will continue to produce a daily live talk show & look forward to welcoming the studio audience back when the time is right.”

Wendy’s production staff filled in as her co-hosts during yesterday’s episode — the ones who weren’t in the control room or answering phones. “

We don’t have much going on around here but we do have each other. These are people who support me and this entire production everyday,” Wendy Williams said in a clip from the show posted on Instagram.

The View, Good Morning America, Rachael Ray, Live with Kelly and Ryan in New York, and game shows such as Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune that tape in Los Angeles, have also opted out of having live audiences due to the outbreak.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.