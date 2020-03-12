TYLER — Visit Tyler in conjunction with the City of Tyler has cancelled the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail Ribbon Cutting that was set for March 20. The decision comes after weighing concerns over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and under the advisement of the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health). Because the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail is a self-guided tour through a public neighborhood, the Trail itself will go on.

Visit Tyler also invites partakers to keep in mind that some gardens opened to the public in the past, may choose to not accept visitors this year, and some events may be cancelled.