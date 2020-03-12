Breaking News: Another Huge Drop for Stocks: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Ongoing global fears about coronavirus spurred another major drop on Wall Street Wednesday — its biggest in 33 years. The Dow fell 2,353 points, the Nasdaq was down 750, and the S&P dropped 261 points. The losses came one day after health authorities declared the outbreak a pandemic.

The stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987. The sell-of came despite action from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. The steep drops over the last month have wiped out most of the big run-up on Wall Street since President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Markets have turned turbulent amid a cascade of shutdowns across the globe and rising worries that the White House and other authorities around the world can’t or won’t help the weakening economy any time soon.