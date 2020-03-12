Today is Thursday March 12, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Breaking News: Another Huge Drop for Stocks

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2020 at 3:26 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Breaking News: Another Huge Drop for Stocks: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Ongoing global fears about coronavirus spurred another major drop on Wall Street Wednesday — its biggest in 33 years. The Dow fell 2,353 points, the Nasdaq was down 750, and the S&P dropped 261 points. The losses came one day after health authorities declared the outbreak a pandemic.

The stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987. The sell-of came despite action from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. The steep drops over the last month have wiped out most of the big run-up on Wall Street since President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Markets have turned turbulent amid a cascade of shutdowns across the globe and rising worries that the White House and other authorities around the world can’t or won’t help the weakening economy any time soon.

Breaking News: Another Huge Drop for Stocks

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2020 at 3:26 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Breaking News: Another Huge Drop for Stocks: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Ongoing global fears about coronavirus spurred another major drop on Wall Street Wednesday — its biggest in 33 years. The Dow fell 2,353 points, the Nasdaq was down 750, and the S&P dropped 261 points. The losses came one day after health authorities declared the outbreak a pandemic.

The stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987. The sell-of came despite action from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. The steep drops over the last month have wiped out most of the big run-up on Wall Street since President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Markets have turned turbulent amid a cascade of shutdowns across the globe and rising worries that the White House and other authorities around the world can’t or won’t help the weakening economy any time soon.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement