The following events have been cancelled, postponed until a later date, or otherwise adjusted due to the coronavirus.

UT Health Science Center at Tyler Extends Spring Break

TYLER — Amidst the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, the safety of students and the community is deemed of the utmost importance. To preserve this safety, officials say, the best preventive practices must be implemented and exercised for the campus. Therefore, UT Health Science Center at Tyler’s Spring break has been extended until March 20, 2020. At this time, a determination has yet to be made regarding the format and delivery of courses following this extended break. Institutional leadership is currently exploring potential options.

According to a news release, the health, safety and well-being of The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler community remains top priority as institutional officials, faculty and medical experts continuously monitor and follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Literacy Council Program Cancellations

TYLER — The Literacy Council of Tyler will cancel all its Smith County programs the week of March 16-20. The move is being made in the spirit of cooperation and caution with the coronavirus. Classes will resume on Monday, March 23. During the week of March 16th, no in-person classes, in any Smith County program area or location, will be held.

Oil Palace Delays Jamey Johnson Concert

The Oil Palace has rescheduled this weekend’s Jamey Johnson concert. The show has been pushed back until Oct. 17. All tickets for the March 13 show will automatically be transferred to the new date. Additional tickets will go on sale immediately for the new date. For more information, contact the Oil Palace.

Texas College Legacy Gala postponed

The Texas College Legacy Gala scheduled for Friday has been postponed pending further information about the control of the coronavirus, said a statement on the college’s website. “Even though there have been no reported cases in our region, the College is being proactive in its decision to postpone the event,” the statement said. All current ticket purchases will be honored once the event has been rescheduled. Questions may be directed to Angela Fennell, phone number 903-593-8311, extension 2270.

New Texas Sinfonia debut moved to June

The debut concert of the new New Texas Sinfonia, a recently organized string chamber orchestra, has been rescheduled. It originally was set for March 21 and 22 at First Presbyterian Church in Tyler. It now has been reset for June 13 and 14. “With players coming from all over and concerns that an audience would have to possible choose between attending the concert and (avoid it as a measure to protect) health, we felt that it was the best way forward,” Weston Jennings, the orchestra’s director said.

LONGVIEW — LeTourneau University announces cancellations

LeTourneau University in Longview has announced: all in-person classes are canceled for next week (March 16-20), online classes will continue as scheduled. Beginning March 23 all classes will be conducted online until April 3. Students will receive separate communication regarding the delivery method of coursework. We will reassess the situation to determine how to continue beyond this time. The Longview campus will remain open and all employees will continue normal daily operations. Students will be allowed to stay on campus and food service will resume on March 16. However, for students who have been away for Spring Break, it is our strong recommendation that you do not return to campus. For students who remained on campus for Spring Break, we encourage you to consider returning home. All students living in on-campus housing will receive an email from Student Life with a link to a survey that all on-campus students must complete to indicate their living arrangements during the time that classes are cancelled and on-line only. Students, faculty and staff who are ill, at high risk of illness or who suspect they have been exposed should not come to campus. Again, we encourage you to follow these recommendations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

MARSHALL — ETBU Temporarily Moving to Online Courses

In collaboration with health care and infectious disease consultants, ETBU has determined to move all courses online for the week of March 16-22. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 conditions in our state and area during this period. At the present time, ETBU plans for on-campus classes to resume on Monday, March 23. The ETBU campus will be open to only University community members beginning Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 22. Anyone (faculty, staff, or students) who returns to campus prior to March 23 will be required to undergo a health screening before coming on to the ETBU campus and/or into the Marshall Grand. Students, faculty, and staff, who were on campus during Spring Break, will be required to undergo this health screening as well. Click here to access the Health Screening Survey. More Details at http://www.etbu.edu/coronavirus.

BULLARD — Brook Hill School Lengthens Spring Break

Brook Hill School, wil extend their Spring Break. “In order to limit the risk of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to our campus and community, and because the health and safety of the Brook Hill students, faculty, and families is our primary concern, we are extending Spring Break for students and suspending all extracurricular activities through Sunday, March 22,” said a statement from the district.

HAWKINS — Jarvis Christian College extends Spring Break

Jarvis Christian College has extended its Spring Break for students, who are asked not to return until March 23, a statement from the college said. Faculty are expected to return to work on Monday, March 16. If faculty or staff are not feeling well, they should remain home and give appropriate documentation of their illness to their immediate supervisor, according to the announcement.

The college is also postponing its Founder’s Day and Homecoming activities that were set to be held next week. Information concerning rescheduling of events for will be shared at a later time, according to the announcement. People are also encouraged to check the college’s website and emails for more information as the situation changes.

UIL limiting attendance to basketball playoffs

The Texas University Interscholastic League will limit attendance to the Boys State Basketball Tournament. For details on each game, visit https://www.uiltexas.org/press-releases/detail/uil-basketball-tournament-to-take-place-with-limited-attendance

Black Beauty Ranch cancels tours

MURCHISON — Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, located in Murchison, has canceled tours in March and April because of the coronavirus concerns. Those with reserved tickets during this time period, can contact Traci Hanson at 903-469-3811, extension 105 for full refunds or to reschedule.