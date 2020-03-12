ABC/Adam Rose(LOS ANGELES) — The Osbournes are headed back to TV.

Ozzy and Sharon are guest-starring on the ABC sitcom The Conners. The two will play themselves in an episode titled “Beards, Thrupples and Robots,” airing next Tuesday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

Another rocker also recently appeared on another ABC show: Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee guested on an episode of The Goldbergs last month.

Ozzy, meanwhile, recently released his new solo album Ordinary Man, featuring guest spots from Slash, Elton John, Tom Morello and Post Malone. And while you can catch the Prince of Darkness on your TV, it may be awhile before you can see him live: he’s postponed all of his 2020 tour dates as he continues to recover from a variety of health issues.

