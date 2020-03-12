What to know about coronavirus symptoms and prevention in 2 simple graphics

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2020 at 4:26 pm

Naeblys/iStock(NEW YORK) -- With coronavirus spreading around the globe, including in the United States, health experts say it's more important than ever to be aware of COVID-19's signs and symptoms.



While infectious diseases don't discriminate, and anyone could potentially become ill, older Americans and those with underlying health conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, are at greater risk for developing severe symptoms and life-threatening complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Here's what you need to know to try to keep yourself from getting sick, or if you become ill, to avoid spreading the virus to others:

If you develop a fever or other symptoms and have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, or traveled to an area with ongoing spread, call your doctor.



You should call ahead before going to a medical office or to the emergency room. If you develop emergency warning signs, such as difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain or pressure, bluish lips or face, or new confusion, seek medical attention immediately.



