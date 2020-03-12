HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say a 19-year-old pregnant woman from Guatemala died this week from injuries suffered when she fell trying to climb the U.S. border wall near El Paso, Texas. The U.S. and Guatemalan governments said Thursday that medical personnel tried to deliver her baby, but were unsuccessful. The U.S. says she was eight months pregnant, while Guatemalan authorities say she was at seven months. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says her death was caused by human smugglers who encouraged her to try to climb the wall. The agency says authorities are working with Mexico to find those responsible.