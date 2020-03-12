Today is Thursday March 12, 2020
Texas Megachurch Pastor Pleads Guilty to Bilking Investors

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2020 at 5:16 pm
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) – A Texas megachurch pastor and former spiritual adviser to two U.S. presidents has pleaded guilty to bilking investors out of millions of dollars. Kirbyjon Caldwell pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Caldwell was the senior pastor of Windsor Village United Methodist Church in Houston. Gregory A. Smith is Caldwell’s co-defendant and former financial planner in Shreveport. He pleaded guilty to the same charge in July 2019. Prosecutors say Caldwell and Smith used their clout to persuade victims to invest about $3.5 million in historical Chinese bonds that had no investment value. Smith will be sentenced on May 4 and Caldwell on July 22.

