CAC of Smith County Announces Toss Out Abuse Tournament

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2020 at 5:27 pm
TYLER — With Child Abuse Awareness Month just a couple of weeks away, Mary Margaret Ligon told KTBB on Thursday the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County has several events scheduled including the “Toss Out Child Abuse” Corn Hole Tournament on April 25th. “We’ll have bounce houses, face painting dessert food trucks, and sola bread is partnering with us they’ll have their doors open and serving food as well as True Vine will have beverages, and we will have music and entertainment. It’s going to be a great family friendly fun day.” For registration and more details, click the link. https://www.cacsmithcounty.org/events/.

