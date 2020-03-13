ABC/John Fleenor(LOS ANGELES) — It’s over almost just as soon as it started. Peter Weber and Madison Prewett have called it quits.

“I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season,” Weber shared in an Instagram post late Thursday night before dropping a bombshell.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” the former Bachelor revealed. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us.”

The 28-year-old pilot also gave a shout out and apologized to his ex-fiancee Hannah Ann Sluss, who he became engaged to on the ABC show — only to breakup two months later when he realized his heart called him elsewhere.

Madi shared the news with her followers on Thursday as well. Alongside a photo of herself and Peter laughing while filming After The Final Rose, she wrote, “So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in.”

“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things,” the 23-year-old continued. “I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did.”

The news of their split comes just two days after they announced on live television that they were going to give their relationship a shot.

So much for happily ever after.

