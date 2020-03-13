iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION CANCELLED
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Buffalo vs Montreal CANCELLED Carolina vs New Jersey CANCELLED Detroit vs Washington CANCELLED Nashville vs Toronto CANCELLED Philadelphia vs Tampa Bay CANCELLED Pittsburgh vs Columbus CANCELLED Vegas vs Minnesota CANCELLED Florida vs Dallas CANCELLED N-Y Islanders vs Calgary CANCELLED Vancouver vs Arizona CANCELLED
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Oklahoma St. vs Kansas CANCELLED Clemson vs Florida St. CANCELLED Kansas St. vs Baylor 0 CANCELLED St. John's 38, Creighton 35 CANCELLED after 1st half NC State vs Duke CANCELLED DePaul vs Villanova CANCELLED Oregon St. vs Oregon CANCELLED Syracuse vs Louisville CANCELLED Marquette vs Seton Hall CANCELLED Notre Dame vs Virginia CANCELLED Purdue vs Ohio St. CANCELLED West Virginia vs Oklahoma CANCELLED Butler vs Providence CANCELLED Minnesota vsIowa CANCELLED
NCAA President Mark Emmert announced that the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments and all remaining NCAA winter and spring championships have been canceled.
The Big East briefly continued its tournament, as St. John's and Creighton played the first half of their quarterfinal matchup, before the conference announced its cancellation and ended that game at halftime.
"This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities," the NCAA said in a statement.
In a statement issued Thursday, the NHL said that "it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time" following news out of the NBA that Rudy Gobert, a player on the Utah Jazz, tested positive for the coronavirus. The NBA decided Wednesday night to suspend its season.
In addition, the MLB said it would suspend spring training games and delay the start of the regular season by two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION CANCELLED
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Buffalo vs Montreal CANCELLED Carolina vs New Jersey CANCELLED Detroit vs Washington CANCELLED Nashville vs Toronto CANCELLED Philadelphia vs Tampa Bay CANCELLED Pittsburgh vs Columbus CANCELLED Vegas vs Minnesota CANCELLED Florida vs Dallas CANCELLED N-Y Islanders vs Calgary CANCELLED Vancouver vs Arizona CANCELLED
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Oklahoma St. vs Kansas CANCELLED Clemson vs Florida St. CANCELLED Kansas St. vs Baylor 0 CANCELLED St. John's 38, Creighton 35 CANCELLED after 1st half NC State vs Duke CANCELLED DePaul vs Villanova CANCELLED Oregon St. vs Oregon CANCELLED Syracuse vs Louisville CANCELLED Marquette vs Seton Hall CANCELLED Notre Dame vs Virginia CANCELLED Purdue vs Ohio St. CANCELLED West Virginia vs Oklahoma CANCELLED Butler vs Providence CANCELLED Minnesota vsIowa CANCELLED
NCAA President Mark Emmert announced that the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments and all remaining NCAA winter and spring championships have been canceled.
The Big East briefly continued its tournament, as St. John's and Creighton played the first half of their quarterfinal matchup, before the conference announced its cancellation and ended that game at halftime.
"This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities," the NCAA said in a statement.
In a statement issued Thursday, the NHL said that "it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time" following news out of the NBA that Rudy Gobert, a player on the Utah Jazz, tested positive for the coronavirus. The NBA decided Wednesday night to suspend its season.
In addition, the MLB said it would suspend spring training games and delay the start of the regular season by two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.