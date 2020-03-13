(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
CANCELLED
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Buffalo vs Montreal CANCELLED
Carolina vs New Jersey CANCELLED
Detroit vs Washington CANCELLED
Nashville vs Toronto CANCELLED
Philadelphia vs Tampa Bay CANCELLED
Pittsburgh vs Columbus CANCELLED
Vegas vs Minnesota CANCELLED
Florida vs Dallas CANCELLED
N-Y Islanders vs Calgary CANCELLED
Vancouver vs Arizona CANCELLED
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oklahoma St. vs Kansas CANCELLED
Clemson vs Florida St. CANCELLED
Kansas St. vs Baylor 0 CANCELLED
St. John’s 38, Creighton 35 CANCELLED after 1st half
NC State vs Duke CANCELLED
DePaul vs Villanova CANCELLED
Oregon St. vs Oregon CANCELLED
Syracuse vs Louisville CANCELLED
Marquette vs Seton Hall CANCELLED
Notre Dame vs Virginia CANCELLED
Purdue vs Ohio St. CANCELLED
West Virginia vs Oklahoma CANCELLED
Butler vs Providence CANCELLED
Minnesota vsIowa CANCELLED
NCAA President Mark Emmert announced that the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and all remaining NCAA winter and spring championships have been canceled.
The Big East briefly continued its tournament, as St. John’s and Creighton played the first half of their quarterfinal matchup, before the conference announced its cancellation and ended that game at halftime.
“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said in a statement.
In a statement issued Thursday, the NHL said that “it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time” following news out of the NBA that Rudy Gobert, a player on the Utah Jazz, tested positive for the coronavirus. The NBA decided Wednesday night to suspend its season.
In addition, the MLB said it would suspend spring training games and delay the start of the regular season by two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
