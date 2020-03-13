iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

CANCELLED

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo vs Montreal CANCELLED

Carolina vs New Jersey CANCELLED

Detroit vs Washington CANCELLED

Nashville vs Toronto CANCELLED

Philadelphia vs Tampa Bay CANCELLED

Pittsburgh vs Columbus CANCELLED

Vegas vs Minnesota CANCELLED

Florida vs Dallas CANCELLED

N-Y Islanders vs Calgary CANCELLED

Vancouver vs Arizona CANCELLED

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oklahoma St. vs Kansas CANCELLED

Clemson vs Florida St. CANCELLED

Kansas St. vs Baylor 0 CANCELLED

St. John’s 38, Creighton 35 CANCELLED after 1st half

NC State vs Duke CANCELLED

DePaul vs Villanova CANCELLED

Oregon St. vs Oregon CANCELLED

Syracuse vs Louisville CANCELLED

Marquette vs Seton Hall CANCELLED

Notre Dame vs Virginia CANCELLED

Purdue vs Ohio St. CANCELLED

West Virginia vs Oklahoma CANCELLED

Butler vs Providence CANCELLED

Minnesota vsIowa CANCELLED

NCAA President Mark Emmert announced that the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and all remaining NCAA winter and spring championships have been canceled.

The Big East briefly continued its tournament, as St. John’s and Creighton played the first half of their quarterfinal matchup, before the conference announced its cancellation and ended that game at halftime.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said in a statement.

In a statement issued Thursday, the NHL said that “it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time” following news out of the NBA that Rudy Gobert, a player on the Utah Jazz, tested positive for the coronavirus. The NBA decided Wednesday night to suspend its season.

In addition, the MLB said it would suspend spring training games and delay the start of the regular season by two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.