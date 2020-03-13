Manakin/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Hours after announcing Disneyland would close, Disney World was the latest attraction to be added to the list of places shutting down in the wake of the current novel coronavirus outbreak. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will close down to the public from March 14 through the end of the month amid the novel coronavirus spread, according to a statement from Disney Parks. The Walt Disney Company said Disney World, in Orlando, Florida, will close March 15 through the end of the month. The hotels on Disneyland Resort will remain open until March 16 to give guests enough time to make necessary travel arrangements, the statement read. Downtown Disney will remain open. Unlike Disneyland, the hotels at Disney World will remain open "until further notice." "While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure," according to Disney Parks' statement. Walt Disney will pay its employees during the shutdown, the company said. Disneyland Paris will also be closing, and the Disney Cruise Line will suspend its operations on Saturday. Guests can contact The Walt Disney Travel Company at 714-520-5050 with questions. Walt Disney is the parent company of ABC News. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Disneyland, Disney World to close down amid coronavirus spread

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2020 at 6:15 am

