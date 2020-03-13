LONGVIEW — On Tuesday, the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in East Texas. Gregg County officials held a press conference stating that the individual was in self-isolation but the risk to the community was low. However, according to our news partner KETK, that didn’t keep concerned residents from contacting the mayor with questions regarding their safety. While the patient has not been identified, Mayor Andy Mack reassured the community that the risk in the community remains low. He said that no information is being withheld from the public.

“Longview, this is not going to be the worst thing that will ever happen to us. Let’s buckle up, lets band together, let’s do what we know is right for our fellow citizens and lets whip this thing because the last thing we want to see in the community is something that spreads that we can’t control,” said Mayor Mack.

In response to the public’s concerns, the city council canceled several events in the upcoming weeks.

March 20 – Grassroots at the Green

March 21 – Longview 150: Transportation Show

March 23 – District 6 Town Meeting

March 26 – 2020 Census Pep Rally

March 28 – 2020 Strut Your Mutt 1-Mile Way Walk

March 28 – Chautauqua Festival