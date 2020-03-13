Stock market up after days of plunging amid coronavirus pandemic

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2020 at 8:39 am

Sushiman/iStock(NEW YORK) -- U.S. financial markets saw reprieve Friday after days of massive losses, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average surging around 1,110 points, or more than 5%.



The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also up at around 5% each.



The markets have plummeted this week amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and the World Health Organization declaring it a "pandemic."

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 2,350 points, almost 10%, and the day before it plunged 1,464 points, or 5.86%, as investor anxiety pushed the index into a bear market for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis.



