GREGG COUNTY — Those planning to visit Texas inmates in any of the counties where coronavirus has been reported will have to fill out a questionnaire regarding travel history and possible contact with anyone who may have COVID-19. They are asking all staff to limit any unnecessary domestic travel. If an employee feels ill, they’re being told to stay home. Employees who feel sick at work in a county where the virus has been confirmed will be sent home and required to submit a doctor’s note saying they are clear of COVID-19 before they can come back. The TDCJ is asking all staff to limit unnecessary travel. There have been cases reported in Smith, Gregg, Collin, Dallas, Fort Bend, Harris, Montgomery and Tarrant Counties.