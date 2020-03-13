narvikk/iStock(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump’s partial Europe travel ban begins at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time Friday as the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in the United States.

There are at least 1,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 40 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Globally there are over 135,000 cases.

Americans are hunkering down as more and more schools, sports leagues and amusement parks shut down across the country.

Late Thursday night, Alaska announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19, which means there are only four states — Alabama, Idaho, Montana and West Virginia — without any confirmed coronavirus cases.



Here’s the latest on the developing situation. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates.



10:25 a.m.: Boston Marathon postponed

The 2020 Boston Marathon is postponed until Monday, Sept. 14, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Friday.

9:43 a.m.: Sen. Ted Cruz extends quarantine

Sen. Ted Cruz has decided to extend his self-quarantine.

While the senator’s elected self-quarantine ended Thursday afternoon, he said he then learned Thursday night that “he had a second interaction” with someone who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

“On March 3, I met in my D.C. office with Santiago Abascal, the leader of the Vox Party in Spain. We met for about 20 minutes, sitting together at a conference table. We shook hands twice and took pictures together,” Cruz said in a statement Friday. “My understanding is that Mr. Abascal tested positive for COVID-19 last night. His staff have informed us that he was asymptomatic at the time of our meeting and that several days after our meeting he had extended interactions with another individual who has also tested positive.”

“I’m still not feeling any symptoms,” Cruz went on. “But, for the same reasons I initially self-quarantined — out of an abundance of caution and to give everyone peace of mind — I am extending the self-quarantine to March 17, a full fourteen days from my meeting with Mr. Abascal.”

Why some people aren’t social distancing

Cruz is one of nine members of Congress who have elected to self-quarantine.

7:45 a.m. DC public schools to close

Washington, D.C., public schools will shutter from Monday, March 16, through the end of the month, said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

After spring break next week, students will learn through “distance learning” the rest of the month, the mayor said.

Children will have access to meals on the days schools are closed, the mayor said.

7:34 a.m. Australian official tests positive after meeting with Ivanka Trump

Australia’s minister for Home Affairs, Peter Dutton, said Friday he’s contracted coronavirus, one week after he was seen meeting with President Trump’s daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, in Washington, D.C.

Dutton said in a statement, “I feel fine and will provide an update in due course.”

7:16 a.m. Fauci says spread will “get worse before it gets better”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC News’ Good Morning America Friday that the coronavirus spread will “get worse before it gets better.”

“There’s no doubt that we have not peaked yet,” Fauci said.

“It will be at least a matter of several weeks. It’s unpredictable, but if you look at historically how these things work, it will likely be anywhere from a few weeks to up to eight weeks,” Fauci said. “I hope it’s going to be in the earlier part, two, three, four weeks, but it’s impossible to make an accurate prediction.”

Fauci urged Americans to adapt to physically separating, calling it “one of the very effective ways you can really mitigate the spread.”

As many Americans say they’re not getting access to COVID-19 tests, Fauci told GMA, “I think in the next week or so you’re gonna see an acceleration in the availability of tests.”

As for when people should request testing, Fauci recommended that the public follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

5:42 a.m. Charles Barkley in self-quarantine, awaiting COVID-19 test results

NBA Hall of Famer and TNT broadcaster Charles Barkley announced Thursday night that he is self-quarantining and is awaiting results from a coronavirus test.

Barkley, in a phone interview with his co-hosts of NBA on TNT, said he felt sick after returning to Atlanta from a trip in New York City.

“I talked to a couple people at Turner and a couple doctors and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday, this is my second day,” Barkley said during the interview.

“I haven’t been feeling great and they didn’t want me to take any chances … I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon, I have not gotten the results back,” he said. “So I’m just kinda in limbo right now. I’m really hoping it was just a bug.”

Earlier this week, the NBA announced it’s suspending the 2019-2020 season due to the coronavirus. NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement Thursday night saying play will be suspended for at least 30 days, but that the league intends to resume play this season when it’s safe.

3:18 a.m. Oregon, Michigan close all schools

The states of Oregon and Michigan announced they are closing all K-12 schools in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“This is a necessary step to protect our kids, our families, and our overall public health,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement Thursday night. “I am working with partners across state government to ensure educators, parents, and students have the support they need during this time, and to ensure our children who rely on school for meals have access to food. I know this will be a tough time, but we’re doing this to keep the most people we can safe.”

There are currently at least 12 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, the state said.

Oregon also announced school closures Thursday, which will be shut down through the end of March.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she understands the burden closing schools puts on families and students, but the move was necessary for public safety.

“This is a trying time for our community and I am reluctant to increase the burden on families who are already struggling to adapt to and stay healthy during this crisis,” Brown said in a statement. “However, we are left with little choice in light of school districts’ staff capacity and operational concerns.”

In Oregon, there are 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are zero coronavirus-related deaths in Oregon and Michigan.

