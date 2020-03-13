Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Most exes don’t speak after a break-up — let alone volunteer to go to court in support of them — but most exes aren’t Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder.

Ryder, who was engaged to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor for three years in the early 90’s, went on the record to share that she does not believe he is a violent person, which is what ex-wife Amber Heard claims.

Depp and Heard settled their divorce in 2016, however, Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against her in 2019 and even alleged that he was the one on the receiving end of the abuse.

“I am aware of the violence allegations that have been made publicly for the last few years by Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard,” Ryder stated in the declaration, obtained by The Blast.

“I knew Johnny very well years ago,” she continued. “I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him.”

The Stranger Things star explained, “I cannot wrap my head around these accusations. He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen. I truly and honestly only know him as a really good man- an incredibly loving, extremely caring guy who was so very protective of me and the people that he loves, and I felt so very, very safe with him.”

She added,”I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true.”

Depp’s hearing is due to start on March 23.

