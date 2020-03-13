Breaking News: Three Test Positive for Coronavirus in Tyler: TYLER — Three people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Tyler, according to Jenny Wells with the city. According to our news partner KETK, no details about the patients have been released due to HIPAA laws. One patient is in serious condition. There are now four confirmed cases of coronavirus in East Texas with the other located in Gregg County. This comes just two days after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic on a global scale.

On Tuesday, Gregg County confirmed the first positive case of the coronavirus in East Texas. Officials say the patient, whom they’ve yet to identify, traveled within the U.S., has a mild illness, and has continued self-isolation in their home. The immediate risk of transmission in Smith County remains low, as there is no evidence of community spread at this time.