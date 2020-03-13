How long you actually need to wash your hands

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2020 at 12:24 pm

lexRaths/iStock(NEW YORK) -- There is so much outside of our control during the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing is in your hands — washing them.



Even though, yes, you've been washing your hands your whole life, there's a good chance you've been doing it wrong… and specifically for not enough time.



The CDC recommends lathering and scrubbing your hands for at least 20 seconds — which is singing "happy birthday" twice or a host of other songs' verses, from "Truth Hurts," by Lizzo, to "Jolene," by Dolly Parton.



When you're in public spaces, you should also take other precautions, like using automatic faucets and paper towels and not touching the faucet with your hands after washing.



When you follow these guidelines, you have a much better chance of staying safe and healthy.

