Breaking News: Texas Governor Declares State of Disaster from Coronavirus: DALLAS (AP) – Texas’ governor has declared a state of disaster as the coronavirus pandemic spreads to all of the state’s biggest cities. The declaration Friday came as the number of COVID-19 cases is climbing and reaching into San Antonio and Austin. Illnesses were reported in those cities for the first time Friday.

San Antonio is banning large public gatherings. Its giant Fiesta celebration will be postponed until November. That follows Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson issuing a proclamation late Thursday declaring a local state of disaster for the city of 1.3 million people.