AUSTIN (AP) – The president of the University of Texas says his wife has tested positive for COVID-19. The school had abruptly canceled classes at the 50,000-student campus on Friday, hours before President Gary Fenves made the announcement. He says he’s also being tested for the disease that’s caused by the new coronavirus. He says his family was in self-isolation. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a state of disaster. He says at least 39 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. The vast majority of people recover from the virus within weeks.