Today is Friday March 13, 2020
Judge Denies Bond for Accused Neo-Nazi in Swatting Scheme

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2020 at 3:57 pm
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – A federal magistrate has denied bond to an accused neo-Nazi who prosecutors say schemed to call in bomb threats to targets including a former Cabinet official and a black church in Virginia. A lawyer for 26-year-old John Denton of Montgomery, Texas, asked the judge at a detention hearing Friday in federal court in Alexandria to release Denton to his grandfather’s custody with electronic monitoring and other conditions. But the judge denied bond, saying she was concerned about the extensive nature of the conspiracy. Prosecutors say Denton led a neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division that advocates racial holy war.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – A federal magistrate has denied bond to an accused neo-Nazi who prosecutors say schemed to call in bomb threats to targets including a former Cabinet official and a black church in Virginia. A lawyer for 26-year-old John Denton of Montgomery, Texas, asked the judge at a detention hearing Friday in federal court in Alexandria to release Denton to his grandfather’s custody with electronic monitoring and other conditions. But the judge denied bond, saying she was concerned about the extensive nature of the conspiracy. Prosecutors say Denton led a neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division that advocates racial holy war.

