TYLER — Tyler ISD is joining other educational entities in extending its spring break due to coronavirus. According to its website, “As a precaution, Tyler ISD, along with other school districts in Smith County, have decided to have a Community Mitigation Period for the week of March 16-20, 2020. Schools will remain closed for students and staff during this time as we assess the situation in our community as travelers return from spring break. Community Mitigation Periods are intervention strategies recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to help slow the potential spread of illness in communities, like COVID-19.” We’ll have more on this story this evening.