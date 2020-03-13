AMC Theatres cutting capacity by at least 50% due to COVID-19

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2020 at 5:33 pm

LindaJoHeilman/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Though many upcoming movie releases have been postponed due to the coronavirus , movie theaters are beginning to take precautions for those who still want to see films on the big screen.



AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the U.S., announced Friday that they'll be reducing seat capacity by 50% in all U.S. cinemas. The new “social distancing” measures will go into effect Saturday, March 14 and will continue until April 30.



AMC will also enhance theater cleaning. According to a press release from the company, at least once per hour within an AMC building, the theater team is cleaning high-touchpoint areas including kiosks, countertops, restroom areas, glass, handrails and doorknobs. Every auditorium will also be cleaned between showtimes.



The company has also mandated that any theater workers who feel ill will be excused from work, and urges any potential guests to stay home if they're feeling sick.



Also on Friday, Netflix announced it had shut down all scripted TV and film production and prep for two weeks in the U.S. and Canada, ABC confirmed , "Genius: Aretha," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and 16 pilots, and Warner Bros. Television Group halted production on some of their series and pilots currently filming or about to begin, including "The Bachelorette," starring Clare Crawley.

