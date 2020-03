ARP — The City of Arp has issued a boil water notice. According to our news partner KETK, officials said Friday afternoon the notice was expected to be in effect for 24-36 hours. Consumers should boil all water prior to consumption. Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and boiled for two minutes before using. Contractors for the State of Texas hit an 8″ water line. Anyone with questions is urged to call 903-859-6131 or 903-360-5038.