Judge: Garmon Will Face Harris in Constable Precinct 1 Runoff

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2020 at 7:15 pm
TYLER — After a controversial campaign season for the Smith County Precinct 1 Constable position, Judge Jack Skeen ruled that a Democratic runoff will be held — but it won’t include Willie Mims. According to our news partner KETK, voters will now choose between incumbent Bobby Garmon and corrections officer Curtis Traylor Harris. In 2019, Garmon filed a lawsuit claiming Mims didn’t meet the requirements to be on the ballot. Garmon said out of the 200 signatures submitted to run, 85 of them were invalid. In January, a temporary injunction was approved, allowing Mims to remain on the ballot during the March primaries — and Mims ended up winning a majority of the votes. But unless Skeen’s ruling is overturned on appeal, Mims won’t be the precinct’s next constable. There is no Republican challenger in November.

