PECOS (AP) — Officials say an unconfirmed tornado tore through a remote West Texas recreational vehicle park, leaving a dozen RVs on their side and injuring one person. Reeves County Emergency Management Director Jerry Bullard says the injury wasn’t life-threatening. The suspected tornado struck the Highway 285 RV Park near Orla, Texas, about 22 miles northwest of Pecos, about 8 p.m. Friday. The tornado was part of a severe storm that prompted several tornado warnings in the Permian Basin area of West Texas Friday night.