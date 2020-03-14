LONGVIEW — Longview ISD has extended Spring Break due to coronavirus concerns. According to the LISD webpage, officials announced that after talking with district administration and TEA officials, they are going to extend Spring Break by two weeks. This means we will potentially resume classes on Monday, March 30.

According to the Longview ISD webpage:

Meals: The school wants to make sure the students still have food available during the closure. Meals will be served on eight campuses from 10 a.m. to Noon during the closure. Every child that comes to these campuses will be given two meals. Any child attending LISD is welcome to get meals at the following locations: Longview High, Forest Park, South Ward, Ware, Foster, Bramlette, Everhart, and Judson.

Campus Staffing: There will be someone from campus administration and support staff on campus next week during regular hours should you need anything or have questions.

Canceled Events: All UIL events have been canceled until March 30. As we receive more information on this, we will let you know. The SAT test that is scheduled for tomorrow at LHS has been canceled.

Events Postponed: Lamplighter will be postponed and we will have more information for you at a later date. For junior students who have the Texas Bank & Trust Student Board of Directors applications, the deadline has been extended to March 30 at 1 p.m. Kay Ray must have all attachments and signatures with the application by March 30 at 1 p.m.