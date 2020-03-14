Today is Saturday March 14, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Virus-Related Shutdowns Bringing US Economy to Grinding Halt

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2020 at 5:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) — Just a month ago, experts had expected any severe economic pain from the coronavirus outbreak to be confined mainly to Asia and Europe. The U.S. economy, enjoying an 11-year-long expansion, would likely keep cruising, it was thought — a bit bruised but not seriously damaged. Now, with Americans hunkered down and with cancellations ranging from the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, to the NCAA’s March Madness basketball tournament, forecasters can’t downgrade their outlook for the American economy fast enough. “There’s a very plausible risk this will amount to a recession,’’ said Philipp Carlsson-Czlezak, chief economist at the Boston Consulting Group.

Virus-Related Shutdowns Bringing US Economy to Grinding Halt

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2020 at 5:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) — Just a month ago, experts had expected any severe economic pain from the coronavirus outbreak to be confined mainly to Asia and Europe. The U.S. economy, enjoying an 11-year-long expansion, would likely keep cruising, it was thought — a bit bruised but not seriously damaged. Now, with Americans hunkered down and with cancellations ranging from the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, to the NCAA’s March Madness basketball tournament, forecasters can’t downgrade their outlook for the American economy fast enough. “There’s a very plausible risk this will amount to a recession,’’ said Philipp Carlsson-Czlezak, chief economist at the Boston Consulting Group.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement