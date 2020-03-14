AUSTIN (AP) — Just a month ago, experts had expected any severe economic pain from the coronavirus outbreak to be confined mainly to Asia and Europe. The U.S. economy, enjoying an 11-year-long expansion, would likely keep cruising, it was thought — a bit bruised but not seriously damaged. Now, with Americans hunkered down and with cancellations ranging from the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, to the NCAA’s March Madness basketball tournament, forecasters can’t downgrade their outlook for the American economy fast enough. “There’s a very plausible risk this will amount to a recession,’’ said Philipp Carlsson-Czlezak, chief economist at the Boston Consulting Group.