EAST TEXAS — Grocery stores around the East Texas area have announced a reduction in hours to allow time for cleaning and restocking. Brookshire’s Grocery Company released the following statement, “In order to better serve our guests, Brookshire Grocery Company family of stores will be temporarily modifying store hours effective Saturday, March 14th to allow our partners to continue preventive sanitation and restock shelves. Our temporary hours will be 7am-9pm, and we will work to return to normal business hours as soon as possible. As friends and neighbors let’s continue to come together to support one another and be kind.”

Walmart’s statement, “To better support our associates and serve our customers, we will adjust our operating hours beginning Sunday, March 15. Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing. Stores currently operating under more reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation.”