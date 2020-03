EAST TEXAS — Numerous schools across the East Texas area have extended Spring Break for a week so the schools can be cleaned and disinfected following Coronavirus concerns. Additional information cam be found at the School’s webpage or Facebook page.

Alto ISD Closed Through Friday

Arp ISD Closed Through Friday

Big Sandy ISD Closed through March 27

Bishop Gorman Closed Through Friday

Bullard ISDClosed Through Friday

Carlisle ISD Closed Through Friday

Chapel Hill ISD Closed Through Friday

Cushing ISD Closed Through Friday

Full Armor Christian Academy Closed Through Friday

Frankston ISD Closed Through Friday

Gilmer ISDClosed Through Friday

Gladewater ISDClosed through March 27

Hallsville ISD Closed Through Friday

Harmony ISD Closed Through Friday

Henderson ISD Closed Through Friday

Teachers return March 23, Students return March 24

Huntington ISD Closed Through Friday

Jacksonville ISD Closed Through Friday

Kennard ISD Closed Through Friday

Kilgore ISD Closed Through Friday

King’s Academy Christian School Closed Through Friday

Leverett’s Chapel ISD Closed Through Friday

Lindale ISD Closed Through Friday

Longview ISD Closed through March 27

Mineola ISD Closed Through Friday

Mount Enterprise ISD Closed Through Friday

New Summerfield ISD Closed Through Friday

Ore City ISD Closed Through Friday

Overton ISD extended Spring Break

Pine Tree ISD Closed through March 27

Pittsburg ISD Closed Through Friday

Rusk ISD Closed Through Friday

Trinity ISD Closed Through Friday

Tyler Classical Academy Closed Through Friday

Tyler ISD Closed Through Friday

Union Hill ISD Closed Through Friday

White Oak ISD Closed Through Friday

West Rusk ISD Closed Through Friday

Whitehouse ISD Closed Through Friday

Winona ISD Closed Through Friday