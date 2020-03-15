AUSTIN (AP) — Austin is the latest Texas community to prohibit large gatherings as a way to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus. The city late Saturday issued an order prohibiting public and private events and other community gatherings of more than 250 people. The order also covers Travis County, where Austin is located. Events that could be part of the ban include weddings, religious gatherings and funerals. The ban will continue until at least May 1. In South Texas, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. on Saturday ordered all county sponsored events with more than 250 people to be canceled or suspended for at least 14 days.