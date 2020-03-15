TYLER — TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia has issued a memo to all employees of the College asking that they stay home Monday and Tuesday (March 16 and 17), in light of recent developments in the Coronavirus crisis. During that time, the President’s Cabinet will meet to determine strategies to lead the institution. Mejia said, “I ask that all of us remain proactive, vigilant, and solution driven, and that we comply with the guidelines and directions from credible sources such as NET Health.” Employees will receive instructions by Tuesday evening regarding steps going forward. Students will observe an extended Spring Break and are set to return to classes on March 23.