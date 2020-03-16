ABC/Robert Ashcroft(LOS ANGELES) — As Modern Family fans are preparing to say goodbye to the ABC series following an 11-year run, the cast is is bidding farewell to one of its beloved stars — the French bulldog known as Stella.

Beatrice, the dog who played the cuddly companion of Ed O’Neill’s character Jay Pritchett on the long-running series, died last week, shortly after O’Neill and co-stars Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter finished taping the final episode, sources tell The Blast.

Beatrice made her debut as Stella in season four, replacing another French bulldog named Brigitte, who was replaced after a falling out between her owner and show producers.

The cause of Beatrice’s death is unclear.

Modern Family, which wrapped filming its 11th and final season last month, airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. The season finale airs in April.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.