LONGVIEW — Mayor Andy Mack has declared a local disaster and public health emergency for the City of Longview in response to the threat of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The declaration coincided with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt’s similar declaration for the county. Mack says the local state of disaster and public health emergency shall continue for a period of not more than seven days from the date of this declaration unless continued or renewed by the Longview City Council.

Text of Declaration:

Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease

WHEREAS, the disease Covid-19 currently poses a significant health risk to the residents of the City of Longview and has been declared a World, National and State Health Emergency; and,

WHEREAS, the Covid-19 disease was confirmed to exist in Gregg County and the City of Longview as of March 9th, 2020; and,

WHEREAS, as City of Longview Mayor, I have concerns regarding inappropriate accommodations for an influx of local Covid-19 patients, personal protective equipment shortages for emergency response personnel and the potential for the escalating spread of the disease in pandemic form; and,

WHEREAS, it is necessary to preserve and protect the public health of the residents of the City of Longview with the disease already present in the City; and,

WHEREAS, on the date of this declaration, the Gregg County Judge has also issued a declaration of a public health emergency;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY DR. ANDY MACK, MAYOR OF THE CITY OF LONGVIEW, TEXAS:

That a local state of disaster and public health emergency is hereby declared in the City of Longview pursuant to §418.108(a) of the Texas Government Code.

Pursuant to §418.108(b) of the Texas Government Code, the local state of disaster and public health emergency shall continue for a period of not more than seven days from the date of this declaration unless continued or renewed by the Longview City Council.

Pursuant to §418.108(c) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster and public health emergency shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the City Secretary.

Pursuant to §418.108(d) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster and public health emergency activates the Longview Emergency Management Plan.

Pursuant to §418.108(g) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster authorizes the Mayor to control ingress to and egress from the City of Longview and to control the movement of persons and the occupancy of premises within the City of Longview.

All officers and employees of the City of Longview, including without limitation all law enforcement officers employed by the City of Longview and all emergency medical personnel employed by the City of Longview, are hereby authorized and directed to cooperate to the fullest extent allowed by law with the health authority designated by the City of Longview pursuant to Chapter 121 of the Texas Health and Safety Code to enforce any and all communicable disease control measures imposed by said health authority pursuant to Chapter 81 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or other applicable law.

This declaration shall take effect immediately from and after its issuance. ORDERED and DECLARED this 16th day of March 2020.

Dr. Andy Mack – Mayor

Go to https://www.co.gregg.tx.us/ for information about Gregg County’s response to the coronavirus.