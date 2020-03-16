Today is Monday March 16, 2020
Judson Road Closure between Hoyt Drive and Pegues Place

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2020 at 3:48 pm
LONGVIEW — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, Judson Road (SH 502) will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction between Hoyt Drive and Pegues Place. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. The closures are expected to last for three months. This street work is part of the Transportation Alternative Grant Funded by the Longview Economic Development Corp. and Texas Department of Transportation. This project consists of constructing the Guthrie Creek Trail from Marshall Avenue to Eden Drive. This project is being constructed by Leland Bradlee Construction of Longview, Texas. If you have any questions related to construction, call the City’s Project Manager, Bob Watson, at 903-239-5504.

