iStock/jarun011(LOS ANGELES) — The streaming service Hulu is the latest company to be caught in the COVID-19 pandemic. Variety reports an employee in the company’s Santa Monica, California office has tested positive for the virus.

The employee in that office reportedly began feeling symptoms and self-quarantined. Employees who’d had contact with that person were instructed to do the same while working from home, although most already were working remotely.

Meanwhile, the office in which the infected Hulu employee worked is undergoing deep cleaning. Other Hulu outposts in Los Angeles aren’t closed, but staffers are working from home.

