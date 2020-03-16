Today is Monday March 16, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hulu’s LA offices closed for cleaning after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2020 at 2:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock/jarun011(LOS ANGELES) — The streaming service Hulu is the latest company to be caught in the COVID-19 pandemic. Variety reports an employee in the company’s Santa Monica, California office has tested positive for the virus. 

The employee in that office reportedly began feeling symptoms and self-quarantined.  Employees who’d had contact with that person were instructed to do the same while working from home, although most already were working remotely.

Meanwhile, the office in which the infected Hulu employee worked is undergoing deep cleaning.  Other Hulu outposts in Los Angeles aren’t closed, but staffers are working from home. 

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hulu’s LA offices closed for cleaning after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2020 at 2:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock/jarun011(LOS ANGELES) — The streaming service Hulu is the latest company to be caught in the COVID-19 pandemic. Variety reports an employee in the company’s Santa Monica, California office has tested positive for the virus. 

The employee in that office reportedly began feeling symptoms and self-quarantined.  Employees who’d had contact with that person were instructed to do the same while working from home, although most already were working remotely.

Meanwhile, the office in which the infected Hulu employee worked is undergoing deep cleaning.  Other Hulu outposts in Los Angeles aren’t closed, but staffers are working from home. 

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement