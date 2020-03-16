Breaking News: Huge Drop for Stocks: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Increasing concerns about the coronavirus spurred a huge drop on Wall Street Monday as fears deepen that the coronavirus outbreak will throw the global economy into recession. Even for a market beset by volaility in recent weeks, the losses were staggering. The 12.9% drop in the Dow was its worst since 1987.

The losses accelerated in the last hour of trading as President Donald Trump advised Americans to avoid large gatherings. He also said he sees a chance of recession and promised help to the strguggling airline industry. The losses came as huge swaths of the economy come closer to a standstill due to the outbreak as businesses and travel shut down.. The Dow fell 2,997 points. The Nasdaq was down 970, and the S&P decreased by 325 points.