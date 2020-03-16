TYLER — Smith County issued a Declaration of Local Disaster on Monday due to the Coronavirus. “The continued spread of COVID-19 presents an imminent threat of widespread illness, which requires emergency action for the protection of the people of Smith County,” according to the disaster declaration signed by Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. “The implementation of mitigation strategies can slow the transmission of the disease.” The World Health Organization has declared Coronavirus (COVID-19) as a global pandemic. The disaster declaration activates Smith County’s Emergency Management Plan and will remain in effect for no more than seven days unless continued or renewed by the Commissioners Court. On Tuesday, March 17, the Commissioners Court is set to discuss the status of governmental operations of Smith County in light of the heightened concerns related to Coronavirus.