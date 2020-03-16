Taylor Hill/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — Looks like we won’t get to see celebrities’ interpretations of the 2020 Met Gala theme any time soon. Fashion’s biggest night has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Vogue confirms.

The event was originally set to take place May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Last week, the museum itself announced it was closing “until further notice” after two employees showed symptoms of the virus.

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks, Vogue reports the museum made the decision to cancel or postpone all programs and events through May 15.

The theme of this year’s Met Gala was supposed to be “About Time: Fashion and Duration.” The gala, which this year would have marked the 150th anniversary of the Met, serves as the formal unveiling and opening night of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, which shares the concept and theme.

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour serves as chairperson of the gala. Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Nicolas Ghesquière and Lin-Manuel Miranda had been announced as this year’s co-chairs.

