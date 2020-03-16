Photo by Martin Rauscher/SEPA.Media /Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Still not convinced the COVID-19 coronavirus will affect you because you’re young? Well, your favorite stars have taken to social media to tell you you’re wrong.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a video Sunday emphasizing the importance of staying at home.

“See, the important thing is that you stay home because there’s a curfew now,” the 72-year-old shared in the video, in which he’s feeding a donkey and a miniature horse in his kitchen.

Yes, you read that right. Arnold explains that staying at home feeding carrots to the donkey named Lulu and her horse pal, Whiskey, is an example of a fun “at home” activity.

“No one is allowed out, especially someone who is, like, 72 years old,” Arnold says. “After you’re 65, you’re not allowed out of the house anymore in California so just stay home and we eat here.”

As reported, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga left similar safety messages to their fans. Minus the donkeys.

