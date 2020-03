LONGVIEW — The City of Longview says it is closely monitoring the threat of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and is dedicated to keeping its residents informed during this quickly-evolving season. In addition to notifications sent out as news releases, the City is maintaining a series of pages to point residents to the most up-to-date, official information. You can go to https://www.longviewtexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2477 to find that information.