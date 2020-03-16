DALLAS (AP) – The mayor of Dallas has issued an emergency order closing bars and entertainment venues, limiting the operation of restaurants and prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people. Mayor Eric Johnson said at a news conference Monday that all bars, nightclubs, theaters, gyms and other “entertainment or amusement venues” must close for seven days to fight the coronavirus. The order takes effect Tuesday and will prohibit people from dining in restaurants. City eateries will still be able to offer drive-through and delivery service.