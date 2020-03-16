MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University has updated its operational plan as coronavirus concerns continue. The university issued this news release Monday afternoon:

East Texas Baptist University’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) is closely monitoring the evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the United States. We are working diligently to ensure the health and safety of our University community.

Upon President Donald Trump’s announcement this afternoon, Monday, March 16, ETBU will extend all Canvas online learning through Sunday, April 5. This is a rapidly changing public health situation, and we are striving to meet and exceed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions in our state and area during this national emergency. At the present time, ETBU plans for on-campus classes to resume on Monday, April 6. Students, please login to Canvas and continue to communicate with your professors.

As of today, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among ETBU students, faculty, staff, or University community members, and there have been no COVID-19 cases reported in Harrison County. Based on this updated Emergency Operational Plan (EOP), anyone currently living on campus with approval through the online health screening survey needs to be aware that only essential University Operations will be open for the health and safety of our entire campus community.

Campus services provided from today through Sunday, April 5 will be:

University Security

Food Services at Bennett Student Commons (Please note that Chick-fil-A and The Republic will be closed through Sunday, April 5.)

Educational Resources at Jarrett Library

Mail Services at Ornelas Student Center

We encourage students to consult with your families about where is best for you to reside during this period. Student housing and food services board operation remain open and available for students, who need to remain on campus. ETBU recommends that campus resident students, who choose to reside on campus during the Coronavirus crisis, should follow President Trump’s request and the CDC guidelines to limit discretionary, non-essential travel.

Bennett Student Commons Hours

Daily (Sunday – Saturday)

Brunch 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Dinner 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Jarrett Library Hours (After hours support is available through “Ask a Librarian”)

Monday – Friday

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Mail Services at Ornelas Student Center

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Information regarding full-time and part-time staff work responsibilities will be sent via separate email from their Divisional Vice President or Supervisor. Faculty will receive communication from the Provost’s Office.

Thank you for your diligence in mitigating the spread of the Coronavirus in our nation, region, homes, and on the ETBU campus. For continued updates on ETBU’s EOP in regards to the Coronavirus, visit http://www.etbu.edu/coronavirus.